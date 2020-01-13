Bearded baker turns sweet treats into canvas for his art!

Allan Hursig never thought he would be running a cookie business.

The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, Texas, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from his job.

Hursig's incredible cookie art began to spread across the internet and before long, he launched The Bearded Baker.

His talents even caught the attention of the Food Network, and he competed on the popular "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

Hursig specializes in unique and elaborate custom cookies that start at $35 per dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondbusinesscookiesfoodbaking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Man desecrates altar during mass
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Show More
Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs, family says
Teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend
Governor Cuomo visiting earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
More TOP STORIES News