Bedside Beauty Services Make Days Brighter for Hospital Patients

An organization in Chicago is bringing "glam squads" to help long-term hospital patients feel more like themselves.

Jackelyn Kastanis founded Simply from the Heart after her childhood friend passed away from cancer.

"It gives every patient the opportunity to have creativity, to be independent and to express themselves," Kastanis said.

The organization's volunteers bring makeup, nail polish, hair products, face painting and arts and crafts to lift patients' spirits.

"There's nothing more powerful than knowing when you're a patient that someone is coming to you simply from the heart, and there's no other place they'd rather be than with you in that moment," Kastanis said.
