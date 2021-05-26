Behind-the-Scenes of The Wizard of Oz's Land of Oz

EMBED <>More Videos

Behind-the-Scenes of the Land of Oz

The Wizard of Oz theme park was developed by two brothers in 1970. Land of Oz unfortunately closed in 1980, but the park now hosts Journey with Dorothy weekly in June and the Autumn at Oz festival in September. See what makes this Beech Mountain, NC gem so secretly awesome. For more episodes of Secretly Awesome, visit Localish.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishsecretly awesomewtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Super flower blood moon' total lunar eclipse from New Orleans
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
Fleet Week New York is back and virtual for 2nd straight year
Best bets for Memorial Day weekend shopping deals
NYC prepares for near-normal Memorial Day weekend
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Show More
Exclusive: Internal MTA data shows no police presence in most stations
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
The Countdown: Latest on Trump, Giuliani investigation; George Floyd's family visits Biden
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
More TOP STORIES News