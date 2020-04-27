#BeLocalish, Support Local

The small businesses we all know and love in our communities are struggling now more than ever. As we face this crisis together, Localish is committed to telling the stories of the small businesses on the frontlines, showcasing the resilience, ingenuity, and compassion of our communities and offering practical ways that local businesses can continue to thrive. That's why we're starting #BeLocalish, to try to find ways to help our local businesses. Next time you order takeout, or take a virtual workout class, or donate to your salon's staff support fund - tag #BeLocalish, and we'll help you spread the word.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
be localish bay areabe localish central californiabe localish raleighlocalish central valleybe localish new yorkbe localish houstonbe localish san franciscobe localish philadelphiabe localishbe localish chicagobe localish los angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14.9% positive for antibodies from state study so far
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy unveils reopening road map
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Reopening New York: What the coming months could look like
Details: NJ governor unveils road map to reopening state
Show More
Cuomo now 53% favorable among Republicans, first time in 6 years
New York City to implement self-swab testing
Some movie theaters may not recover from COVID-19 shutdown
Sign of hope in Jersey City where parks reopen
City official calls for free MTA fares for essential workers
More TOP STORIES News