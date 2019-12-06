Eat the same ice cream as Beyonce at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

Watch the story above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityfoodbeyoncerestaurantice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Knicks fire head coach David Fizdale
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
Convicted sex offender arrested in groping on NYC subway platform
LIVE | 2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Woman finds matching wedding, engagement ring in Brooklyn
71-year-old man punched, falls down stairs in NYC robbery
Show More
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News