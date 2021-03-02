more in common

North Korea and South Korea: How Sports Might Restore the Relationship Between the Two Nations

NEW YORK -- In anticipation of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics, ABCs Michael Koenigs talks to young athletes and Olympians from around the world about the role of sports in helping to foster a sense of community and peace.

This international town hall explores the world of sports, how the Olympic Games foster new global connections, and how sports might return a sense of normalcy to a world still reeling from COVID-19.

Were checking in with Olympians like Team USA Olympic Speed Skater Thomas Hong, and experts from the PyeongChang Peace Forum to see how sports diplomacy has brought these two nations together and what the future holds for them.

