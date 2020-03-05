Bungee Fitness: Fly high with this new workout that has people jumping for more

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- Looking for a workout that will make you want to jump out of your bed? Look no further.
Aerofly Fitness in Brentwood is revamping the normal workout routine by having their clients take the plunge into a Bungee Fitness class.
The Founder of Aerofly Fitness, Denise McGrew, opened her studio last year with the intention of making exercise fun.
"It's actually an awesome workout," says McGrew. "People oftentimes think that this is fun, it can't really be a good workout. We are burning just as many calories as those running on the treadmill if not, more."
Bungee Fitness involves cardio, strength training, and full body-workout while attached to a harness and bungee cord.
The benefits of being attached to a bungee cord is that it is a low-impact workout and is easy on the joints when incorporating lunges, squats, and jumping into the routine.
"When I came here my first day I was loving it and that is exactly what I told everybody else," said Myisha Childs, an Aerofly Fitness client. "I got my mom involved and she has arthritis in her hip so it is kind of hard for her to go to a regular gym but she comes and she loves it."
For first-timers, the class focuses on learning basic moves that progress into bungee flights and jumps.
"It is a very different feeling. People laugh and laugh when they first get on it (bungee harness)," said McGrew. "Typically when someone finishes their first class, they are surprised by how much they sweat and how much of a workout that they got. People have really loved being able to find a different type of exercise that they actually become really enthusiastic about coming to."
Aerofly Fitness offers 30-60 minute-long bungee classes that range from bungee circuit training, bungee cardio and bungee flight classes.
"It isn't anything that I have ever experienced before," said Terese Belne, an Aerofly Fitness client. "I am gaining core strength and I am stronger. Plus, it's cool telling people that you workout on a bungee almost every day of the week."
McGrew credits her clients and the community of friends that they have created. They like to be known as, "The Fly Girls."
"It has been an amazing year, it's not just these great workouts and how fun they are. It's also the environment and the community of women that come here which makes it all the more fun to come," said McGrew.
To learn more about Bungee Fitness, visit: www.aeroflyfit.com.
Bungee Fitness: Fly high with this new workout that has people jumping for more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News