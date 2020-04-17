In The Community

Burbank teacher delivers supplies to those in need

Andrea Seale is a special education teacher and resident of Burbank's Magnolia Park. When she learned that her school was to be closed indefinitely because of Coronavirus, she decided to use her free time to help those most in need. She now wakes up by 6 am every morning to visit several stores to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and sanitizer. She then spends the rest of her day delivering these goods to the most vulnerable neighbors. Sometimes making over 15 deliveries in a day.

"I had already been couponing, so I kind of knew about stores, and patterns of delivery... I thought I could kind of use that skill, that knowledge, my car, my time, my gas, and help the people that just couldn't really help themselves." Seale says.

If you're interested in making a donation to help purchase goods you can find her on Facebook or the app Next Door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbankmore in commoncoronavirusin the communityshoppingteacherslocalish
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Show More
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
'We're building out testing everyday,' NYC mayor says
Coronavirus: Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
More TOP STORIES News