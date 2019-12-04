Camera Shop Has Served 120 Years of Photographers

The Central Camera store in downtown Chicago has become the heart of a photography community through 120 years of operation and three generations of family ownership.

Owner Don Flesch said Central Camera is more than just a successful boutique. It's a family legacy.


"I've waited on some people who knew grandpa, and he died in 1933," Flesch said. "Many customers come in second- and third-generations."

Flesch said his business has thrived as one of the only camera retail store options but he wishes that more stores had remained open.


"Camera business has shrunk the last number of years," Flesch said. "There used to be close to 11,000 retail camera stores in the United States. As of about last month, there's 206."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
Dozens of animals, drugs uncovered at alleged NJ cockfighting ring
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
Show More
Winner declared in New York City 'Better Bin' trash can contest
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is tonight! Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News