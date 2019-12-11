Camp Hope helps kids who have lost a loved one

By Janel Andronico
Dealing with a loss of a loved one is never easy, especially when you're a child. Camp Hope is helping children overcome grief in a supportive and safe environment. Campers make new friends, express their feelings and share memories with others who have had the same experience. Camp Hope is made possible by the help of The Taylor Family Foundation. The foundation has served over 67,000 children in Northern California and sends kids to camp for free! One camper shares his compelling story that will surely inspire.
