Cancer survivor in search of kidney match

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Cancer survivor in search of kidney match

Valparaiso, IN -- In 2013, Jeffrey Howard was diagnosed with liver cancer and was given about 17 months left to live. However, a nurse pushed for a liver transplant and Jeffrey is now cancer free! But the cancer treatments took a toll on his other organs and he is now in search of a kidney match. His family and friends have not been a match, so Jeffrey and his wife placed custom decals on their cars to spread the word. Those interested in finding out if they are a match for Jeffrey can visit Northwestern Medicine's website to fill out a questionnaire. If accepted, the process is paid for by Jeffrey's insurance. Jeffrey is still in search of a kidney for himself, but stresses the importance of being a living organ donor for others as well. For more on organ donation and ways to help Jeffrey, visit www.nm.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zero new COVID deaths in NYC, lowest positivity since start of testing
Homeless man charged with punching Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
Shootings across all 5 boroughs leave 1 dead, 15 wounded in 6 hours
Texas dad proud of 'valedictorian' and 'NOT valedictorian' sons
Bird flu in China reported in human, a possible 1st
Florida governor bans transgender women from school sports
Man suspected of using his dogs to lure girls in NYC in custody
Show More
Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard
Exclusive: Man brutally beaten in subway station done commuting in NYC
Man fatally struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
COVID Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US
Robbery, slashings inside subway system over weekend
More TOP STORIES News