109-year-old celebrates with the birthday parade of a lifetime

Mary Ruggiero Leonardi's most recent birthday was quite unlike the 108 before it.

"I don't believe this is happening," she said. "It's like a dream."


A caravan of cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday in July at Seacrest Village assisted living facility.

For her to think of another time with such circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic, she'd have to think back a century.


She was 7 when the 1918 H1N1 pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu, ravaged the world.

By this age, she had already lost her sister, brother, and father to conditions like meningitis. While she doesn't remember anyone in her family getting sick from H1N1, she does remember the economic starvation brought on by the Great Depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Woman slashed on NYC subway, records video of attacker
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Hundreds of thousands remain without power after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Show More
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require tests for US travelers
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
Fauci says family still receives death threats
Southwest Airlines to roll back COVID-19 sanitizing
More TOP STORIES News