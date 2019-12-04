Carson Wentz uplifts Philly community via Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck

Thy Kingdom Crumb is a Philadelphia food truck delivering free meals to any and everyone.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his brother Zach launched the food truck in partnership with their pastor at Connect Church.

The mission behind the meals is to give people a place to gather. There are games and music set up. They also include a side helping of spiritual conversation if the guests are interested. The hope is to spread the word of God with every meal.

According to their website, Thy Kingdom Crumb exists to demonstrate the love of God and to infuse His hope by feeding people and uplifting communities.

Thy Kingdom Crumb | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphiaphiladelphia eaglesall goodcarson wentzlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Giants coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning 'very likely' to start vs. Eagles
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Show More
Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Street closures for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
More TOP STORIES News