localish

Casa Ramirez owner's legacy lives on in Hispanic community

THE HEIGHTS -- Macario Ramirez spent his life fighting for others, and his legacy will live on with his loved ones and his iconic business, Casa Ramirez.

The shop on 19th Street in the Heights neighborhood in Houston, Texas is popular year-round with an incredible collection of art, books, and Latino culture.

But Casa Ramirez becomes a must-see every fall for Dia de Los Muertos. Ramirez and his wife Chrissie would build ofrendas to honor those who passed away. They also taught people of all ages how to build the altars, along with the sugar skulls that are popular for the holiday.

Ramirez's wife Chrissie said he never wanted someone to be treated differently because they were Latino. He fought for his community and equality with protests, and by teaching others about his culture.

Ramirez passed away in June from a heart condition. His friends said he left them so much wisdom, and they believe it's their job to now spread it. You can learn more about Macario's life and Casa Ramirez by visiting casaramirez.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarts & culturektrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritageculturehispanic
LOCALISH
Formerly homeless nurse collects food and supplies for the homeless
Photographer documented quarantined New Yorkers on their rooftops
Prince's Hamburgers is back in H-Town!
Goat Yoga on Long Island offers a fun, outdoor activity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to close over COVID cases
COVID NY: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns
Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
Long line forms outside NJ town's COVID-19 testing site as cases surge
Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail
Man posed as customer before sexually abusing laundromat employee: NYPD
Show More
5 parrots separated at zoo for swearing at each other, guests
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer
Alleged shoplifter killed after fight with 7-Eleven worker
Subway sandwich bread is not legally bread, court rules
More TOP STORIES News