This restaurant serves up an unforgettable Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO -- Palette Tea House celebrated Lunar New Year with a special 5-course tasting menu specifically designed to bring guests good luck and fortune. First, a lion dance blesses local merchants with good fortune. Later, celebrity chef Martin Yan entertains guests with a dumpling-making demonstration. Palette Tea House always elevates the taste and quality of its dishes, but the Lunar New Year brings out something extra special.
Related topics:
san franciscofisherman's wharfteasfoodlunar new yearchinese foodrestaurantlocalish
