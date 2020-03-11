Check out the items auctioned off from Frank Sinatra's Jersey Suite

Frank Sinatra's home at the Jersey Shore was filled with intricately designed furniture, ornate sculptures, and stunning art from around the world.

However, it's been locked away in the now-closed Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, formerly known as the Golden Nugget.


Until recently.

A South Jersey business, S&S Auction Inc., won their bid for the hotel time capsule.


And in late January, an auction was held that dispersed Sinatra's collection across multiple owners.

Some of the most sought-after items were a Longcase "Grandfather" clock, a pair of Malachite Obelisks, an Art Deco Style "Sunrise" Headboard for a king-size bed, and many chandeliers and artwork from within the hotel.
