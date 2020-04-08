Checking in with homeroom mac and cheese

Oakland, Calif. -- In February of 2019, Localish featured Homeroom Mac and Cheese, a beloved restaurant in Oakland, California known for crafting deliciously decadent mac and cheese creations. We're checking in to see how the coronavirus epidemic has changed their business and what they're doing to overcome some of the challenges presented in these difficult times.

"Honestly, I think the biggest thing is just keep being a customer," said founder and CEO, Erin Wade, "...because that's why we stayed open, was really for our community." While the sit-down portion of Homeroom Mac and Cheese had to be closed, they also have a take-out counter that has been taking orders nonstop since the pandemic forced businesses in that area to close.

The restaurant has been able to keep their staff employed by spreading out their hours working in the take out restaurant, and while it's not a perfect solution, Wade is hopeful that any little bit counts. The community can help by ordering take out and buying gift cards for future use.
