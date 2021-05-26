localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Cheesesteak Madness: Episode 4

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the DEl/NJ district will move on to face Phil and Jim's in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Meatheadz, Donkey's Place, Zoagies, and Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphialocalish foodcheesesteakfoodwpvilocalish
LOCALISH FOOD
Cheesesteak Madness: Episode 4
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: The Finale
My Grandmother's Kitchen offers cozy tribute to a nana and her recipes
NYC's Favorite Punjabi Restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people killed, injured in NorCal rail yard shooting | LIVE
Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools
NY venues have option to go 100% capacity for fully vaccinated: Cuomo
Exclusive: Food delivery worker speaks after random attack
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy with a storm in spots
Man arrested in connection with Brooklyn fire that injured 8
Debate over mask wearing in schools in New Jersey
Show More
NYC mayor's race: Donovan arrested, teachers endorse Stringer, Yang's wife speaks out
LIVE | Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update for New Jersey
New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
2 Long Island businesses severely burned in 4-alarm fire
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
More TOP STORIES News