Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

The winner of the Philadelphia district will move on to face Cleavers in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Phil and Jim's Steak and Hoagies, The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse, Cocco's Pizzeria and DiFabio's Market and Tap face off this week.

Who will come out victorious?
