Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.The winner of the Philadelphia district will move on to face the other counties in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.Charlies Roast Pork, Cleavers, Gilbens Bakery and Dattilos Deli face off this week.Who will come out victorious?View the other Regions: Philadelphia | Delco (TBD) | N.J./Delaware (TBD) | Other: Berks, Bucks, Chester (TBD)108 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 191031301 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 191477405 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191508000 Horrocks St, Philadelphia, PA 19152