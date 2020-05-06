localish

Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago chef is infusing meals with marijuana to create a dining experience you'll never forget, while educating the public about the plant.

Chef Manuel Mendoza started Herbal Notes, a communal dinner experience in Chicago.

"I had to bridge what I love to do -- which is cook and feed people and nurture people -- with something that I also really enjoyed, which was cannabis," Mendoza said.

Mendoza grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and his Mexican and Salvadorian background influences a lot of the food he makes.

Mendoza's goal is to educate people on cannabis as well as advocate for people of color who are imprisoned for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.

For more information, visit Herbal Notes' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmarijuanafoodlocalishwlssecretly awesome
LOCALISH
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Portraits on the porch is bringing families joy staying at home
Philadelphia woman is brightening spirits with rainbow balloons
Musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News