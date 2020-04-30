localish

Chicago food trucks serve 1K meals for health care workers

CHICAGO -- Chicago food trucks are delivering over 1,000 meals for health care workers in the city.

The Chicago Food Truck Hub teamed up with GiveInKind, a Seattle-based platform that allows anyone to help others in need. They started an initiative called Feed the Front Lines, which fed over 10 hospitals in Chicago.

"We really wanted to think different about how we can contribute and leverage our partner network to provide good and in an impactful way in the community today," said Jamie Billow, CEO of Chicago Food Truck Hub.
Chicago Food Truck Hub has covered over 10 shifts and provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

They've also supported over 16 local restaurants.

The efforts are all possible thanks to financial sponsor Sobi Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomeal deliverycoronaviruscoronavirus chicagofood truckhospitalsall goodhealth carelocalish
LOCALISH
NJ family survives COVID-19, repays frontline workers with catering
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
Lake Bluff neighbors stay connected with Pledge of Allegiance
How to groom your pet at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
CT teacher caring for newborn while family recovers from COVID-19
Police bust illegal social club operating out of closed Brooklyn deli
Show More
Chrissy Teigen lends a hand to celebrity nail artist
Cuomo unveils contact tracing pilot program amid pandemic
Murphy meets with Trump at White House
Cuomo, MTA outline subway disinfecting plan
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
More TOP STORIES News