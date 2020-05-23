Chicago man starts making face masks for kids after losing his job

By Yukare Nakayama
A Chicagoan is masking the void of face masks specifically made for children.

Andrew Smith started his business, Binky, after he saw the lack of availability of masks for children. Smith set out to fill that void last month after losing his job.

"I had just lost my job and I said I was going to go with it and kind of go all in and put in all my time in starting Binky and it's really taken off," he explained.

Binky offers family subscriptions, which sends families new masks every month. So far, Smith said Binky has sold over 1,000 masks and has donated that same amount.

Binky also has an educational component to it, which includes a pamphlet that explains why it is so important children wear their masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit binkymasks.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
children's healthface maskall goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson Region, Long Island could reopen shortly after Memorial Day
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
NY COVID-19 deaths fall below 100 as some regions near reopening
Hairstylist with COVID-19 exposed more than 80 clients: Officials
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Kitten born with two faces named Biscuit and Gravy
Show More
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Governor Cuomo signs order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
NJ deaths drop significantly; outdoor gatherings limit changed
Police set to identify one of Gilgo Beach murder victims
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News