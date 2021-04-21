localish

Chicago shop offers plant-based empanadas

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Fons, a plant-based empanada shop in Lincoln Park, offers nine different vegan friendly empanadas all created by chef and co-owner Daniel Briceno. Briceno and his wife Daniela Crespo opened up the shop in early April, and said they've already gotten love from the community.

Fons offers empanadas with a diverse selection of plant-based fillings. Briceno said some of the house favorites are a Cuban-style ropa vieja and an Italian-inspired Margherita empanada with vegan mozzarella created by Briceno himself.

"Fons was created to bring people an option that is plant-based to reduce meat consumption," Briceno said.

Briceno said the name of his empanada joint means "origin" in Latin. To him, the word's meaning is related to nutrients, which correlated with his plant-based mission.

In the two weeks since Fons has opened, Briceno said he's seen a lot of support from the community.

Fons also offers nationwide shipping to 24 states via their website.
