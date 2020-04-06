Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is serious when it comes to Chicago's stay-at-home ordinance during the COVID-19 crisis. But Chicagoans are bringing light to this dark time by turning to social media to create humorous memes of the mayor watching over the city! It's not just constituents that have been enjoying the memes. The mayor says she also enjoys the memes and continues to encourage everyone to stay home and save lives. Follow @WheresLightfoot on Instagram for more of these memes!
