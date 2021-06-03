localish

Chicago's Macy's hangs largest American flag!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's Macy's hangs the largest American flag!

CHICAGO,Il -- The Macy's located on Chicago's State Street hosts the largest American flag to hang in a department store as part of its annual display of patriotism!

It's a decades-long tradition that brings joy to many in the Chicagoland area. It all started in 1916 by Marshall Field's & Company, where the Macy's on State Street is currently located, and the original flag was made from wool and weighed about 900 lbs.


"Go 105 years later today, we are still displaying this American flag although not made from wool. It's now parachute," said Andrea Schwartz, external communications for Macy's.

The tradition restarted in 2003 by Marshall Field's where the new 5,000 square-foot flag was unveiled. The store changed ownership three years later when Macy's bought the building. The flag now hangs in the in the north atrium of the Macy's store. It will be displayed until Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolocalishwls
LOCALISH
Chicago's Macy's hangs the largest American flag!
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
The magic of Disney brings comfort to children's hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tensions simmer among mayoral candidates during in-person debate
Watch the first in-person NYC Mayoral Debate
Vaccine mega-sites starting to close in Tri-State
AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms | LIVE
AMC shares jump more than 120% to an all-time high
Glen Cove police search for person who shot cat, paralyzing her
Trump increasingly talking like he plans to mount 2024 presidential run
Show More
New video of suspects wanted in UES subway station attack, robbery
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Bidens at Windsor Castle
Coach K to speak about retirement plans today
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks
More TOP STORIES News