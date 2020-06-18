ChocOHlat in Philadelphia donates sweets to nurses

Anne-Marie Constable has been baking since she was a child. As she got older, making chocolate became her hobby. Then when she got married and became a mom, she turned it into a little side hustle to earn enough money to pay for Philadelphia Zoo and pool passes for her three boys. But business boomed and she recently moved from her home kitchen to a commercial facility in Lawncrest. Her husband is a Philadelphia firefighter and she is a former probation officer, so the role of first responders hits close to home. She's been donating her hand-dipped chocolates to Fox Chase Hospital and on National Nurses day, delivered 850 nurses, aspirin, stethoscope, and Bandaid shaped chocolates, one for every nurse on the hospital's staff. #BeLocalish
