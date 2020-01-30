Chocolate has been on the menu for a century at Aunt Charlotte's Candies

A South Jersey candy shop is celebrating a century of sweetness.Aunt Charlotte's Candies is a fourth-generation, family-owned shop that started in 1920 with the present-day owner's grandfather making caramels out of his basement and selling them from a wagon -- then a Model T Ford.He'd drive around town selling the individually wrapped caramels for a penny apiece.Aunt Charlotte's Candies is now in a former feed store on N. Maple Avenue in Maple Shade. It's run by the founder's granddaughters and great-grandson and it still stays true to that original caramel recipe.The candy makers believe the chocolate is a key to longevity and they all eat dozens of pieces a day.5 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109856-662-0058