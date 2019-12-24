Christmas Animation Brings Joy to Downtown Chicago

A group of animation students at DePaul University have unveiled a stop-motion short film that will run as a window display for the school's Loop campus on State Street throughout the holiday season.

"It's been Christmas for us for the last year," said Meghann Artes, animation professor at DePaul."It feels like we have all these packages under the tree and they've been there for a year. And we finally get to open them."

More than 30 students worked on the film, from storyboarding to fabrication, animation, camera work and color correction.

"It's so time-consuming and painstaking, but it's actually worth it," said animation professor Devin Bell."When you see animation, on a screen, that you made, to this day I'll just giggle. I'll be like, "Hahaha, it's alive.' And that magic, you can't get it any other way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidaychristmaslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
2 hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire that started in kitchen
Man, woman wanted for attacking man over parking spot
Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of LI crash
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
Show More
Video: Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild for Christmas Eve
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Mail sent through Wisconsin town so it can come from 'Rudolph'
More TOP STORIES News