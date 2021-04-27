localish

These mats for the homeless are made from recycled grocery bags!

EMBED <>More Videos

Church members create mats for homeless with grocery bags

NASSAU BAY, Texas -- Jan Reister was looking for a way to give back when a friend in Michigan introduced her to the concept of plastic bag mats. That's how the Plastic Bag Mat Ministry began at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay, Texas.

Members of the ministry create mats out of plastic bags and distribute them to homeless shelters in the Houston area. An individual plastic bag mat requires 750 grocery bags and each one takes two to three weeks to complete.

You wont believe the craftsmanship, artistry, and skill it takes to make these literal works of art! You can visit GDLC.org for more information on the church, as well as contact information for donating plastic bags to the ministry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau bayhomelesschurchktrkvolunteerismdonationslocalish
LOCALISH
Authentic Tonkotsu ramen in Irvine.
Dana Point couple's successful line of healthy pancake and waffle mixes
A Texas twist on traditional kolaches
Napa Valley comes together to get underserved community vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY Senate moving to end alcohol-with-food restriction on restaurants
Man punched in head, neck inside Manhattan CVS
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Tsakos
AccuWeather: Summer preview
NYC Councilman removed from office after pleading guilty to tax fraud
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
Show More
Cuomo to explore legal options to overturn census count
9-year-old chess champ credits game for making difference in his life
Kitten thrown out in trash rescued from compactor in nick of time
The Countdown: CDC mask guidelines, Biden's 1st Congressional address
Man who lost everything in flood wins $2M from scratch off lotto ticket
More TOP STORIES News