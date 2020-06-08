Colombia vs. Venezuela: The debate over the best arepas in New Jersey

By
ELIZABETH, New Jersey -- Colombia and Venezuela may have a lot in common culturally, but there is no better debate between both countries than the ownership and taste of their famous corncakes known as the "Arepas".

"The arepa, which has pre-Columbian origin, originated from indigenous tribes in Colombia and Venezuela," said Ronald Patiño, manager at Noches de Colombia.

Both countries make their arepas using corn dough, but the way in which they are served is what distinguishes one from the other.

"The Colombian arepa is usually served plain with a bit of salt and butter or stuffed with cheese," said Patiño.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan arepa is stuffed with different ingredients depending on the time of the day in which you are eating it.

"The Venezuelan arepa you can have it with savory meats, cheese, avocado, you name it," said Lucho Moronta, owner of El Cocotero Venezuelan restaurant.

The ongoing debate may never be resolved, but for Patiño they are both delicious in their own ways.

"Colombian arepas are the best, but there are Venezuelan arepas which are delicious as well," said Patiño.

----------

