Community Comes Together to Finish a Quilt of the U.S.

CHICAGO -- Chicago artist and activist Shannon Downey has brought together a global community through one unfinished quilt and a hashtag: #RitasQuilt.

Much of Downey's work begins at estate sales, where the self-described "craftivist" seeks out unfinished craft projects to complete.


Downey studies the work of the deceased crafter to ensure consistency of quality and style. When the project is finished, Downey hopes, the original artist can rest in craft-peace.

But in September, she encountered her largest ever unfinished project: a quilt of the 50 states' official birds and flowers, 50 blue stars, and a U.S. map at the center. Downey had never quilted before and knew the level of intricate embroidery was a huge undertaking, so Downey went to Instagram for help. She ended up shipping fabric pieces to volunteers in more than 30 states and 2 Canadian provinces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Midtown
JFK, 2 other airports to screen passengers from China for new illness
Weekend winter storm to bring snow, ice and rain
Defendants in 2015 East Village explosion sentenced up to 12 years
Man follows young girl walking her dog in New Jersey
Man accused of causing $51M in damage in NJ fire will remain in custody
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
Show More
Debris falls from building in NYC day after deadly incident
Deaf man sues PornHub over lack of closed captioning
Jury of selected for Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in NYC
Gov. Cuomo announces 2 more vaping-related deaths in NY
Search on for bleach attacker at NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News