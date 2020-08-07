Community fridges help feed those in need and let neighbors give back

LOS ANGELES -- Community fridges are a way to help people who are facing food insecurity and also provide an opportunity for neighbors to give back to those in need.

The idea began in New York and after seeing such a positive response, local businesses in LA started to get involved in July. Anyone who wants to help can find a fridge or contact LA Community Fridge for assistance. To keep a fridge running, all it needs is a business to sponsor it by offering a place to plug it in and cover the electricity cost!

Community fridges most recently started in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood.

Boyle Heights resident Ismael Salazar first learned about fridges on Instagram and then partnered up with a friend, Day Hernandez, to make it happen.

"I went on Facebook marketplace and I found a free fridge. It was technically donated. We picked it up, we cleaned it, we washed it, we painted it," said Hernandez.
