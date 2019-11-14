Conductor Starts Orchestra for Young Musicians of Color

A conductor has started a youth orchestra on Chicago's South Side to serve many young musicians of color who had to commute long distances to take part in music programs downtown or in the city's northern suburbs.

Cellist Sajdah Muhammad joined the South Side Chicago Youth Orchestra recently. Before joining, Muhammad said she had to travel long distances to play in orchestras.

The goal of the South Side Chicago Youth Orchestra is to eventually fill more chairs in orchestras across the country with musicians and conductors of color.

"I'm a black, Muslim woman cellist, so that adds a lot more," Muhammad said. "I haven't seen a lot of people just like me."

"Less than 5% of the orchestra industry has employees who are African American or Latino," said Charles Dickerson, who formed the youth orchestra. "So the numbers are terrible and they're even worse when they come to conducting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 1, injures 5
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Man arrested in rape of 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
Show More
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
10-0 NY high school football coach reassigned pending investigation
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside NYC deli, 1 in custody
Woman in red SUV steals 4 dogs left in Bronx driveway
NYC launches new homeless program; Advocates call it 'chilling'
More TOP STORIES News