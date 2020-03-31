Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers

USA -- 'If we stop, everything stops.' America's 3.5 million truckers are working harder than ever to get essential supplies where they matter most- and they're not the only industry that has had to adapt to the changing times. From Eight Oaks Farm distillery which is turning high-proof alcohol into hand sanitizer, to popular Brooklyn music venue Nowadays that is keeping people's spirits high with virtual streams, we're checking in on some of America's hardest-working individuals making a difference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths amid COVID-19 pandemic
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
EMT help increases in NYC as cases rise to more than 43,000
Show More
LI school bus company lays off 900 due to schools' non-payment
Face masks to be decontaminated, reissued in New York area
Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases
CT governor predicts April will be 'horrible month' for COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the crisis
More TOP STORIES News