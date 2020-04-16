be localish los angeles

Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans

LOS ANGELES -- A group of veterans who meet every Monday morning since 2001 were not going to let the coronavirus stop them from coming together. Wings Over Wendy's is a group of veterans, veteran supporters, aviation and military aficionados that honors all veterans past and present. "It gives veterans and the like an opportunity to get out of the house," Ed Reynolds, organizer of Wings Over Wendys said. With the serious nature of the coronavirus and the shelter in place order taking effect, the weekly meetings looked as if they were going to become a thing of the past. Ed mastered the basics of Zoom and the webcam and with that, Wings Over Wendy's took flight again.
