Couple have the wedding they never expected due to the coronavirus pandemic

More and more couples are turning to alternative plans after their weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19.

Ashley and Matt Sharack decided to tie the knot in their front yard. Their original wedding date was April 25.

"We are excited to get a family started. So, we're just like, let's elope," said bride Ashley Sharack.

But not everything went according to plan.

"We just had everything shipped like rings, dresses. Nothing showed up," said Ashley.

"Everything that could go wrong just kept going wrong but we just kept going with it and it was really lovely," said groom Matt Sharack.

They had a few friends watching from a distance and more than 100 loved ones tuned in through Zoom.

"We're still getting messages from family members saying it was the best wedding they'd ever been to and they weren't even there," said Ashley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakekabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad killed while video chatting, son arrested
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
NYC mayor: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
64-year-old woman attacked, raped on Manhattan street
Jennifer Dulos murder: Michelle Troconis issues public statement
Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge
NYPD rookie officer charged in off-duty fatal shooting of LI man
Show More
Puppy scammers on prowl amid COVID-19 pandemic
NY summer school to be conducted through distance learning
Officers praised after rescuing woman in Manhattan fire
New Jersey indicators continue to fall, still in Phase 1
NY hospitalizations, deaths lower at 105
More TOP STORIES News