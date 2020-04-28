Houston couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is the sound of joy!

John Dascoulias and Clifford Pugh wanted to do something fun to relieve stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Houston, Texas couple raided their pantry for the best musical instruments they could find.

Every night at 8 p.m., they go on the balcony and perform using pots and pans. John and Clifford even put on a special concert to celebrate John's mother turning 90.

Every night neighbors come out to hear the music, and the couple plans to get out the pots and pans every night until we can all be together again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiessocietycoronavirusmore in commonmusiccovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
Community FoodBank of NJ distributes thousands of boxes of food
Show More
NYC, MTA clash over subway homeless
Hillary Clinton expected to endorse Joe Biden Tuesday
New York City launches coronavirus pet hotline
Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Grohl surprise Bronx nurse
Photojournalist documents emotional images of NYC under lockdown
More TOP STORIES News