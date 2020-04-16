Couples Tying the Knot Despite COVID-19 Challenges

New York, NY. -- The COVID-19 crisis has had a major impact on romantic relationships around the world. Many couples getting married this year have put plans on hold. But Localish producer Jessica Lugo has found a way to keep the planning gears in motion even during the quarantine.

This Houston couple won't let Covid-19 stop them from saying "I do"! Their entire town came out to wish them well after their physical distance nuptials.


If you've ever planned a wedding you know it's all about the flowers. But what happens to all those flowers after the big day? Floral designer Lewis Miller has been using them to bring joy to New Yorkers at the epicenter of the pandemic.

The closure of bars and restaurants has brought traditional dating to a screeching halt, but these two New Yorkers have embraced technology to help others find love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdatingwedding dressonline datingweddingswedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy's COVID-19 update briefing
Horrific: 68 dead at NJ nursing home
NY Pause extended until May 15
No pools: NYC details budget cuts amid $7.4B loss in tax revenue
Mayor warns NYC needs fed help to meet basic needs
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Show More
Couple stranded in US with kids in Vietnam during pandemic
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
5th NYPD detective dies of coronavirus
MTA asks federal government for $3.9B in emergency funding
Mom meets baby after delivering while in coma from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News