coronavirus pandemic

Here and Now bar in DTLA pivots to delivery and takeout

Despite her struggling business, Meade is keeping her staff and other hospitality workers a priority by partnering with alcohol brands like Pernod Ricard and Mulholland Distillery, who are offering to fund free meals for hospitality workers.

"That ends up helping us put money to help pay for our staff, and to keep us open one more day," Meade said. "Yesterday ten hospitality workers got a free dinner."

Meade's concern for her staff is evident: "I don't have the funds to just give them money, so trying to find every little way of trying to find you a place, a home, and keep you ok."

Here and Now is open for take-out and delivery by calling directly or ordering through the Postmates app.
Here and Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite N

Downtown Los Angeles
213.262.9291

@hereandnowdtla
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbarmore in commoncoronavirussocal strongcoronavirus pandemiclocalishcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
New York's decision to keep golf courses open draws criticism
Long Island doctor, neighbor create face shields for state
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News