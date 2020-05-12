Creative dad runs 5-star 'restaurant' for his baby at home

U.S. -- With nearly 75 million kids stuck at home all day, parents have to get creative! From a dad dressing up like a waiter at a fancy restaurant to families recreating Disney vacations at home, these are the ways parents everywhere are keeping their kids happy, healthy, and entertained during quarantine!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkparentingeducationmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
LIVE | Gov. Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
'All options' being considered for NYC schools in fall, mayor says
Broadway shows suspended through the summer due to pandemic
Fauci warns opening too soon could have serious consequences
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
NYC to add 12 H+H COVID-19 testing sites
Show More
Family to sue after woman's body found in truck at funeral home
NJ Air National Guard honors frontline workers with flyover
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
Part of Rikers without heat during weekend freeze
More TOP STORIES News