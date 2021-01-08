Creative holiday treats you must try!

John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbite sizelocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
'Hitler was right on one thing,' new Illinois congresswoman says
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
NYPD Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Show More
NYC set to open 5 vaccine centers in anticipation of group 1b approval
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Schools in NJ's 2 largest cities staying all remote through April
More TOP STORIES News