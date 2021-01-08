WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Creative holiday treats you must try!
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nc
bite size
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
'Hitler was right on one thing,' new Illinois congresswoman says
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
NYPD Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Show More
NYC set to open 5 vaccine centers in anticipation of group 1b approval
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Schools in NJ's 2 largest cities staying all remote through April
More TOP STORIES News