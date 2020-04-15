Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak

New York -- "We're there for you, the same way you've been there for us." Restaurants and other small businesses around the world are hurting, and here are some ways people are trying to help!ABC News correspondent Rebecca Jarvis gives us her tips and we check in with restaurants in Chicago, a clothing manufacturer called Accel Lifestyle that is now making protective masks for health care workers, a fitness instructor holding classes in her neighborhood's street, the last bookstore in Los Angeles that's making sure people have books to read while in isolation, and more. #BeLocalish to show your care about local businesses!