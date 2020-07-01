Getting outdoors and staying active is important to staying healthy, especially during a pandemic, but it can be difficult to maintain social distance when playing a sport with others. Finn Scooters hopes to solve that with their Finn Cycle, a single person electric golf bike. Take a look at how it works and where you can take one out on the fairway!
To find a Finn Cycle near you, check out Finn Scooters' website.
Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News