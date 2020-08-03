localish

Borris Powell creates a mask you can drink in

Chicago designer Borris Powell is making it work through these tough times with his innovative ideas and now he has created a mask that lets the wearer enjoy their favorite drink while still staying protected.

The idea came when he began seeing people at restaurants not wearing a mask.

"We're not accustomed as an American culture of having things on our face as a norm. So I thought, if we're going to have to have something on our face, it better be something beautiful and to make us feel a lot safer and fashionable," he said.

Borris' designs and maks are available online.
