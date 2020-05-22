localish

Dine11 San Francisco is feeding families in need and supporting restaurants

By Janel Andronico
SAN FRANCISCO -- One organization in the Bay Area is helping feed hungry families and supporting restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dine11 San Francisco helps restaurants that have been devastated in the wake of the global pandemic while supporting community organizations that serve families.

They are delivering up to 1,000 meals a week and partnering with 15 restaurants and 12 different nonprofit organizations.

Dine11 San Francisco continues to make a difference in neighborhoods that need it the most. Click here to learn how you can join the movement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgocoronavirus californiacoronaviruslocalish show (lsh)restaurantcovid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localishcovid 19
LOCALISH
How to invite cute animals to your virtual meetings
Plan your family's fire escape
Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!🍻
A giving partnership that keeps getting better, all based on a need for hand sanitizer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
NJ outdoor gatherings limit changed; indicators fall dramatically
NYPD rescues man who climbed to top of Brooklyn Bridge
Son accused of stabbing dad on Zoom call charged with murder
Long Island, Mid-Hudson regions could open next week
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
Show More
Some WeWork tenants want memberships paused during pandemic
NYC opens 13 new miles of streets to increase social distancing
NYC restaurant re-opens after owner recovers from coronavirus
NYC now using indicator thresholds to measure COVID-19 progress
Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
More TOP STORIES News