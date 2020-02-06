Disability influencer won't let muscular dystrophy slow her down

She has never been able to walk and has been wheelchair-bound for her entire life. Twenty-eight-year-old TaLisha Grzyb was born with muscular dystrophy, but she has never let that slow her down.She wrote a book called, "Rolling Through Life with Mommy" that's told from the perspective of her twin boys who are explaining to their younger brother about their 'super mom' and her chair.She's a college graduate, a wife, a mother to three kids under the age of three and a disability influencer. She has her own YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life with TaLisha" and she hope it helps encourage others to remove can't from their vocabulary.