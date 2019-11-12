bite size

Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options

Disney Parks has leaned into their culinary skills to provide more plant-based options across their parks. With vegetarian options being a style that Disney Chefs have been using for a long time, listening to request from guests to provide more 100% plant-based options has become a priority. This fall Disney Chefs have rolled out a few new completely 100% plant-based dishes like their cauliflower tacos and potato flautas. Disney Parks will continue to roll out new items into the spring of 2020!



For menu details visit: disney.go.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimdisneyveganbite size
BITE SIZE
The Spurrito: Asian and Mexican mashup in a massive burrito of flavor
These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold to grip NYC area
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Closing arguments in East Village explosion trial
Former Suffolk DA Spota set to face trial
Show More
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
New Yorkers head to DC to fight for DACA
Armed robbery during party at Lower Manhattan hotel
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News