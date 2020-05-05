Distillery donates 500 gallons of hand sanitizer made from BEER

CHICAGO -- In March, a Chicago distillery started making hand sanitizer for local health care workers, retirement homes and first responders.

Now, Koval Distillery is providing sanitizer to hospitals and community organizations in need of supplies. This batch, however, was made from the beer of local breweries.

"We're doing an amazing collaboration with members of the brewing community in Chicago," Koval Distillery Co-Founder, Sonat Birnecker Hart said. "We've all come together to help make a difference."

Some of the participating breweries include Metropolitan Brewery, Urban Renewal, Begyle Brewing, Great Central Brewing Company, Temperance Beer Co., and Goose Island. Together, their beer helped make more than 550 gallons of sanitizer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoravenswoodcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocraft beerbeerbe localish chicagobe localishlocalishalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA details overnight subway shutdown, travel alternatives
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Cuomo unveils metrics for regional approach to reopening
Guidance counselors, teachers among 72 DOE employees to die of COVID-19
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
5-year-old boy pulled over on highway in parents' car
Grandparents reunite with granddaughter as Italy eases lockdown
Show More
NJ schools to stay closed for academic year
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Human remains discovered off shoulder of NJ interstate
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask
Domestic violence on the rise, as WomanKind aims to help victims
More TOP STORIES News