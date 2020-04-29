localish

San Jose-based distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer

By Chris Bollini
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The spirit makers at 10th Street Distillery view their craft through an engineering lens, leading by example and striving to evolve their craft at all times. This San Jose-based spot has won many awards for its single malt whiskeys, but these days the company has switched its business model.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the popular distillery has stopped making spirits and concentrated its efforts toward making something that's invaluable to all during the coronavirus pandemic: hand sanitizer. For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placebe localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Bay Area photographer captures an amazing wildlife picture
Meal to Heal supports COVID-19 frontline workers
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
this nyc landlord is offering free rent to tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Javits Center to close temporary hospital next week
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jersey City, Hoboken boil water advisory
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
FDNY mourns loss of EMT and 9/11 hero
Cuomo's 12-step plan to reopen New York
Great-grandmother comes home after battle against COVID-19
Show More
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ
Hospitalizations fall below 1,000 for first time in a month
Key indicators bending but slowly in NJ
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
Mayor updates on student grading, iPads, and graduation
More TOP STORIES News